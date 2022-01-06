5 proposed Glasgow developments to keep an eye on in 2022

The Glasgow city skyline is one which is always transforming.

New developments are being proposed, approved and constructed on a weekly basis, breathing new life into parts of Glasgow in desperate need of renovation.

There are areas across Glasgow with the potential for development, including the River Clyde.

Here are just 5 proposed developments which you should keep your eye on in 2022.

Lancefield Quay/Lancefield Street/Elliot Street

The plans for Lancefield Quay.

GRDI Europe Ltd and Moda Living are seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to construct a four-block complex on the derelict site.

It would include shops, units for business, homes, food and drink outlets, hotels and more.

The development, if approved, would be built in two phases, with each consisting of two blocks.

In total, the blocks could include 750 housing units.

The development would also include lots of green space, including social spaces which could be used for an outdoor cinema, pop-up art exhibitions and markets.

Portcullis House

The plans for Portcullis House.

Plans to demolish Portcullis House and build a 33-storey complex with housing, shops, food and drink venues, were submitted last summer.

The plans have been submitted by the Watkin Jones Group and would see a major redevelopment of the India Street site.

The build-to-rent and co-living development would consist of 685 residential units - made up of 279 build-to-rent (BTR) apartments and 406 co-living studios.

The BTR aspect would form the northern part of the site, with the tallest element rising up to 33-storeys. The co-living development would be on the southern part of the site, rising to 18-storeys at its tallest point.

Heatheryknowe

Four new villages, including 1200 homes, could be built on the site between Easterhouse and the M73.

The application was submitted in July, seeking permission to build the huge residential development, sheltered accommodation with 120 beds, a neighbourhood centre - including shops and amenities - footpaths, cyclepaths and more.

It is expected that the development would take 12 years to complete.

Shawlands Arcade

A consultation for the redevelopment of the Shawlands Arcade site is still ongoing.

Phase one of the development would see new retail units and 300 homes constructed. This phase would cover the stretch of Arcade running from Weatherspoon’s to Santander. Landscaped public gardens would be created at the rear of the new shops.

Later phases would more homes and shops constructed. The internal Arcade would not be impacted until the later stages of the scheme.

Plans are expected to be submitted following this process.

Clyde development

The plans for Yorkhill Quay.

Another site to keep an eye on in 2022 is the land between Castlebank Quay, Pointhouse Quay and Yorkhill Quay, from the SEC to the up to the residential developments on Glasgow Harbour.

Glasgow Harbour Ltd did have plans for a major retail and leisure development, including a casino and cinema, on the site - which is largely derelict, apart from the Riverside Museum and student accommodation.

It was seeking to renew planning permission for this development, but withdrew in October. The developer said it was reconsidering its plans for the site.

However, Glasgow Harbour Ltd also submitted a set of plans just for Yorkhill Quay in April 2020, which have yet to be approved or rejected.