Aye Write festival announce programme for 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the festival in Glasgow

Aye Write has announced a packed and dynamic schedule for their 2023 festival which is set to kick off on May 19 with tickets already selling fast.

It will run in the city until May 28 and there is plenty of different talks no matter what kind of books you are interested in with a range of themes and topics set to be explored from music, sport, the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Over 120 events are set to take place during the nine days which will involve lively discussions as well as the input of 175 authors from Scotland and around the world.

The Chair of Glasgow Life, Baillie Annette Christie is once again thrilled to put on this much-loved celebration of books and literature and said, “Aye Write is always a much-anticipated highlight in the city’s cultural calendar. This year’s festival will bring together a wonderful array of home-grown and international writing talent for a series of dynamic discussions and activities, so audiences from Glasgow and further afield can look forward to a superb celebration of writing and books and a really memorable event.”

Some of the most recognisable names in the line-up for this year include the likes of Alastair Campbell, Frankie Boyle, Val McDermid, Ruby Wax, Janey Godley, Liz Lochhead and Pat Nevin amongst others.

The event also looks to support authors and continue their development with Programmer, Bob McDevitt saying, “The extensive line-up of great authors we’ve secured for this year’s Aye Write means we have a fantastic range of events to entertain, enlighten and inspire audiences from near and far.

“If that wasn’t exciting enough, we’ve also a series of excellent Aye Write Pop Up Events planned. In the run-up to the festival, on 25 April, we’ve Elizabeth Day lined up and in the coming months our Pop Up Events will feature names including former Booker Prize winner Eleanor Catton, Ambrose Parry, Rob Rinder and Michael Palin.

“We also have Wee Write to look forward to this summer. It takes place from 3 to 9 June, so watch out for full details of a host of fun family events and activities.”