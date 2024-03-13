Glasgow restaurant Hazel launches Afternoon Tea with a fun surprise for kids
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hazel, led by renowned chef Zoltan Szabo, is offering Afternoon Tea from 12pm to 3:30pm in their stylish dining room beside George Square.
The offering costs £36 per person or £50 to add a glass of Tattinger or hazel cocktail and brings savoury dishes and luxurious cakes.
Menu highlights include traditional scones with clotted cream and Galloway Lodge jam, rhubarb and blossom honey verrine and apple bavarois.
For little ones, there’s the Little Sapling’s menu: themed around the robin bird which features in Glasgow crest – and even includes a robin cuddly toy from RSPB.
For more information on Hazel, and to enquire about bookings visit here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.