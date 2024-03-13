Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hazel, led by renowned chef Zoltan Szabo, is offering Afternoon Tea from 12pm to 3:30pm in their stylish dining room beside George Square.

The offering costs £36 per person or £50 to add a glass of Tattinger or hazel cocktail and brings savoury dishes and luxurious cakes.

Menu highlights include traditional scones with clotted cream and Galloway Lodge jam, rhubarb and blossom honey verrine and apple bavarois.

For little ones, there’s the Little Sapling’s menu: themed around the robin bird which features in Glasgow crest – and even includes a robin cuddly toy from RSPB.