Glasgow restaurant Stack and Still launches haggis pancakes for Burns night

Stack and Still at Braehead have added a seasonal treat to their menu in honour of Burns night.

What’s happening? Fans of Scotland’s National Bard can tuck into a haggis pancake for Burns night when they visit the Stack and Still pancake restaurant at the Braehead Centre on Tuesday 25 January.

The usual haggis, neeps and tatties Burns Supper fare has been brought into the 21st century with a Haggis Hash Toastie pancake that’s been created for the Stack and Still restaurant’s menu for one day only.

There’s also a nod to the traditional Burns Supper with a whisky-flavoured sauce over the top of the double decker pancake.

The Stack and Still restaurant at the Braehead Centre is serving up a Burns Night treat with their Haggis Hash Toastie pancake. Picture: Jeff Holmes

What to expect from the haggis pancake: The Burns Night Hash Toastie pancake is made with buttermilk pancakes with a cheese crust, a haggis, onion and potato hash with a crispy fried egg on top and whisky sauce.

How to try it: Bookings can be made for Burns night online now.

Paul Reynolds, chief executive of Stack and Still said: “We’re a Scottish company and like to keep up with everyone’s favourite Scottish traditions.

“There’s not a lot more Scottish than a Burns Supper and we decided to bring the meal of haggis, neeps and tatties into the 21st century and put a modern twist to the traditional fare.”

Braehead’s centre director, Peter Beagley said: “I’m sure Rabbie Burns would pen a suitable poem extolling the virtues of the Haggis Hash Toastie.