Glasgow rooftop bar launches new disco brunch

Glasgow’s rooftop restaurant and bar VEGA has announced the launch of a new monthly event: the VEGA Disco Brunch.

Following the successful launch of its weekend brunch menu, VEGA is taking things to the next level with monthly events like no other.

What is the disco brunch?

The event is complete with a 4-hour DJ set from Glasgow’s own Shaka Loves You, Bottega Prosecco ‘Build Your Own’ Bellinis and disco balls galore.

The disco brunch is available at VEGA.

Expect dancers, entertainment, bowling, Instagrammable moments and much, much more in a glorious return to the heyday of disco.

Priced at £35pp, tickets include welcome snacks, two cocktails, one brunch main meal and dessert and Bottega Prosecco ‘Build Your Own’ Bellinis with a choice of fruit purees and a half bottle of prosecco, plus non-stop disco entertainment.

What’s on the menu?

The venue’s weekend brunch menu is filled with temptation - whether it’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles or a Vegan Full Breakfast, whilst those with a sweet tooth will have to look no further than the Nutella Pancake Stack - a buttermilk pancake stack with Nutella, caramelised bananas and crushed hazelnuts. Add heavenly cocktails in the midst of a disco paradise and who could ask for more?

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are on sale now for the very first VEGA Disco Brunch on Saturday, March 5, noon-4pm - guests can visit vegaglasgow.com to secure their tickets before they sell out.

‘Unbelievable response’

Euan Wilson, general manager of VEGA, said: “We’re delighted to launch our brand new VEGA Disco Brunch, following an unbelievable response to our brunch menu.