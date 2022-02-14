Kids living in Glasgow children’s homes left without wi-fi for years

Wi-fi was requested in October 2018 but only one children’s home out of 19 has it so far.
A councillor questioned what was causing the delay at a council operational performance and delivery scrutiny committee last week. But a boss said she would have to check the answer and get back to him.
Ongoing issue
A council report presented to the meeting said: “young people are still unable to make full use of their own devices or those provided by the health and social care partnership and education services in the houses.”
A council officer said it is an “ongoing issue” to get “effective” wi-fi for the children’s houses and it has been escalated.
Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Martin Bartos, independent, said: “We still dont’ have wi-fi for all kids in care.” He asked why the issue had not been solved yet and said it was “surprising.”
An officer said the “first solution didn’t work” and a pilot has taken place in one unit, which has been successful.”
She said it will not be rolled out to the rest.
Asking about costs, councillor Bartos said: “We have 18 children’s homes that don’t have wi-fi for their kids.”
The officer replied it isn’t a significant cost.
The meeting heard Councillor Bartos questions would be answered at a later date.
The information came to light as councillors were presented with a report on health and social care partnership performance against targets.