Kids living in Glasgow children’s homes left without wi-fi for years

Kids living in Glasgow children’s homes have been left without wi-fi for years.

Wi-fi was requested in October 2018 but only one children’s home out of 19 has it so far.

A councillor questioned what was causing the delay at a council operational performance and delivery scrutiny committee last week. But a boss said she would have to check the answer and get back to him.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ongoing issue

A council report presented to the meeting said: “young people are still unable to make full use of their own devices or those provided by the health and social care partnership and education services in the houses.”

People in remote areas suffer from poor Wi-Fi

A council officer said it is an “ongoing issue” to get “effective” wi-fi for the children’s houses and it has been escalated.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Martin Bartos, independent, said: “We still dont’ have wi-fi for all kids in care.” He asked why the issue had not been solved yet and said it was “surprising.”

An officer said the “first solution didn’t work” and a pilot has taken place in one unit, which has been successful.”

She said it will not be rolled out to the rest.

Asking about costs, councillor Bartos said: “We have 18 children’s homes that don’t have wi-fi for their kids.”

The officer replied it isn’t a significant cost.

The meeting heard Councillor Bartos questions would be answered at a later date.