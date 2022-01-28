Glasgow rooftop restaurant launches new brunch menu

A Glasgow rooftop restaurant and bar has launched a new brunch menu.

VEGA has unveiled a brand new weekend brunch menu, with the option to level up your brunch experience to include prosecco, cocktails or ‘Build Your Own’ bellinis.

When is it available?

Launching Sunday, February 6, the new brunch menu will be available 12-4pm Saturdays and Sundays moving forward. Guests can visit vegaglasgow.com to be the first to secure their brunch slot.

One of the new brunch options at VEGA.

The slot is priced at £25pp and includes a welcome cocktail, one brunch course, one ‘Build Your Own’ Bellini with a choice of fruit purees and a half bottle of prosecco.

What is on the brunch menu?

The appetising brunch menu includes everything from Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles (complete with harissa verde, hot sauce and pickles) to Huevos Rancheros or a full Vegan breakfast.

For guests keen for a little self-indulgence, VEGA’s new brunch will also have dessert options which are full of temptation. Whether you’re taking it easy with a warm Chocolate Brownie, indulging your sweet tooth with fried Churros or going all in for the Nutella Pancake stack - the choice is yours.

What is VEGA?

VEGA takes over the entire seventh floor of YOTEL, on Argyle Street.

The new brunch menu only adds to the venue’s varied offering - whether it’s indulging your competitive streak with a game of ten-pin bowling in VEGA’s very own bowling alley in the sky, or keeping the party going well into the night to take in the bright lights of the city with the bar’s heavenly cocktails.

‘Excited’