People from Glasgow and other parts of the country have been trying to get their hands on vouchers from Deliveroo.
British food delivery service, Deliveroo, celebrated world cappuccino day by telling people on social media to reply to their post telling them where on Deliveroo they will be ordering their coffee.
One local woman replied telling Deliveroo that she was currently in labour with her first child and needed a caffeine fix.
A local man replied with a short video clip of US comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the message: “I would be ordering from Costa Coffee #DeliverooNoCap.”
The competition remains open until 7pm on Monday.