Potbelly has re-opened on the site of its former sister location, Sacred Tum Tacos, on Victoria Road this month.

Towards the end of January the business owners - who owned both Potbelly on Nithsdale Road and Sacred Tum on Victoria Road - shut down Sacred Tum to prepare to move the Potbelly café to its new location in the unit.

Sacred Tum Tacos on Victoria Road opened back in 2018 - and was a huge hit for fans of Mexican food in Glasgow, of which you can't find much of in the city.

Sacred Tum Instagram account shut down, while their Facebook page hasn't been active since October of 2022. According to google, the restaurant is now 'permanently closed'.

The popular Southside café Potbelly closed during the pandemic - and is now opening on the site of its sister location - Sacred Tum on Victoria Road