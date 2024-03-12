Popular Southside café Potbelly re-opens on new spot in former Mexican taco takeaway Sacred Tum on Victoria Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Potbelly has re-opened on the site of its former sister location, Sacred Tum Tacos, on Victoria Road this month.
Towards the end of January the business owners - who owned both Potbelly on Nithsdale Road and Sacred Tum on Victoria Road - shut down Sacred Tum to prepare to move the Potbelly café to its new location in the unit.
Renovation works have been going on in the Victoria Road space since the closure of
Sacred Tum Tacos on Victoria Road opened back in 2018 - and was a huge hit for fans of Mexican food in Glasgow, of which you can't find much of in the city.
Sacred Tum Instagram account shut down, while their Facebook page hasn't been active since October of 2022. According to google, the restaurant is now 'permanently closed'.
Potbelly will now operate from 522 Victoria Road after it closed during the pandemic. It will open in the former site occupied by Sacred Tum, expected opening hours are 9-4 all week round, except from Tuesdays when it's believed the café will close for service.