Popular Southside café Potbelly re-opens on new spot in former Mexican taco takeaway Sacred Tum on Victoria Road

Potbelly will reopen on Victoria Road in the former site of Sacred Tum, their sister location which shut down in late January
Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Potbelly has re-opened on the site of its former sister location, Sacred Tum Tacos, on Victoria Road this month.

Towards the end of January the business owners - who owned both Potbelly on Nithsdale Road and Sacred Tum on Victoria Road - shut down Sacred Tum to prepare to move the Potbelly café to its new location in the unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Renovation works have been going on in the Victoria Road space since the closure of

Sacred Tum Tacos on Victoria Road opened back in 2018 - and was a huge hit for fans of Mexican food in Glasgow, of which you can't find much of in the city.

Sacred Tum Instagram account shut down, while their Facebook page hasn't been active since October of 2022. According to google, the restaurant is now 'permanently closed'.

The popular Southside café Potbelly closed during the pandemic - and is now opening on the site of its sister location - Sacred Tum on Victoria Road The popular Southside café Potbelly closed during the pandemic - and is now opening on the site of its sister location - Sacred Tum on Victoria Road
The popular Southside café Potbelly closed during the pandemic - and is now opening on the site of its sister location - Sacred Tum on Victoria Road

Potbelly will now operate from 522 Victoria Road after it closed during the pandemic. It will open in the former site occupied by Sacred Tum, expected opening hours are 9-4 all week round, except from Tuesdays when it's believed the café will close for service.

Related topics:CafeGlasgowPandemicFoodRestaurant