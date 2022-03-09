Glasgow Vegan Festival: Food stall line-up for this weekend’s event

More than 100 stalls will be at Hampden Park this weekend for the Glasgow Vegan Festival.

The event, expected to be a sell-out, will be celebrating the vegan lifestyle on Sunday, March 12.

What stalls will be there?

There are several Glasgow-based stallholders at the event, as well as many more from the rest of Scotland.

Food and drink stalls include three Glasgow-based bakeries. Mama’s Wee Bakery provides a range of tasty vegan cupcakes and treats. There will also be a selection of delicious goodies from Mayze, and Sweet Wednesday cakes will provide a wide range of vegan cakes, cookies and fudge. Glasgow’s Ellis Scottish Gin will be offering their range of locally handcrafted, small batch gins.

Edinburgh’s Considerate will be selling a delicious range of artisan chocolates, doughnuts and crafted ice cream. Edinburgh-based bakers KaMa Vegan Bakes will be selling a selection of sweet and savoury vegan bakes and Mimi’s Bakehouse, also from Edinburgh, will be providing a range of speciality drinks and cakes.

Angus-based Spice Harmony will be providing a selection of homemade chutneys and local delicacies. North Scotland based Green Grow Food is an independent health food store providing gourmet and medicinal mushroom premium functional food products. There will also be free food samples to try.

Also attending is Glasgow-based Salon Zero – a cruelty free, vegan and sustainable hair salon. Hamilton-based Hope CBD will be offering organic, lab tested, cannabidiol (CBD) products, whilst Aberdeen’s Veelow Sustainable Store will be offering their range of health and wellbeing, clothing and household items. Clothing stalls include fashions from Glasgow-based Humane Human, as well as Vegan Slogans and Viva La Vegan incorporating Eden Perfumes.

Other Glasgow-based stallholders include zero waste skincare from Soapetc and Temple De Luna, who will be selling their handmade products with the healing natural ingredients, combined with the healing energy of Reiki, infused into every batch.

Caterers include Edinburgh-based The Sly Fox, who will be offering veganized versions of your favourite dishes from around the world. Other caterers include Brownins Food offering Caribbean food including their famous Jerk Soya, Greek Vegan Deli, House of Habesha serving up authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine, and There’s no Catch offering their delicious range of Vfish and chips. Plus VDogs will be selling their irresistible range of vegan hotdogs.

There will also be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new vegan cookbook that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes (for both dogs and humans!) with all the profits going to help needy dogs at Miracle’s Mission. And if you’re looking for somewhere vegan to stay in Glasgow, Curated Cottages will be on hand to help.

‘Bigger and better’

Festival organiser, Victoria Bryceson said: “I’m really looking forward to the Glasgow Vegan Festival which is set to be even bigger and better than last year’s.

“We received so much positive feedback last year and there’s now so much demand that this festival is becoming a sell-out event. I think it’s partly because people really love the friendly atmosphere.

“The wonderful thing about the event is that it’s for everyone whatever your lifestyle. Just come along and bring your friends for a great, fun day-out.

“You’ll have everything you need there, whether you’re looking for some retail-therapy, some ‘me’ time, precious family time or just a lovely meal out with some friends.”

How to get tickets

Glasgow Vegan Festival takes place on Saturday, March 12, from 10.30am to 4.30pm at Hampden Park.

Admission is £5 (under 16’s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance from Eventbrite, which includes a fast-track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.