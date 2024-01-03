Veganuary is now upon us, with Glaswegians across the city throwing out the steak pie in 2024 for a more plant-based diet as Glasgow enters a new year.
There's plenty of reasons to switch to a vegan or vegatarian diet - be it ethical, environmental, or for health reasons - even just taking a month to try out a new lifestyle can do great things for not just yourself, but the planet.
Just over 10 years ago, back in 2013, Glasgow was named the most vegan-friendly city in the UK - and with good reason too. The city has an abundance of ever-evolving vegan eateries – from up-market, award-winning restaurants to hip and chilled-out vegan cafés, you won’t have to look far for a good vegan spot.
Whether you’re looking for something light and fresh – think smoothie bowls and avocado toast – or something a tad more indulgent, we’ve got you covered when it comes to vegan restaurants in Glasgow.
This list was provided by the good folks over at Dish Cult - which catalogues the very best food and drink institutions across the UK - for more info about restaurants across Britain, be they vegan or not, check out their website.
1. Monorail Music
Perhaps the city’s most well-known vegan restaurant, Mono has been a firm-favourite in the city since it opened in 2002. Known for its great music – and food – this eatery has all you need for a bright and lively meal. Dishes are big and bold: opt for the Macaroni Cheese or Chargrilled Burger (complete with a brioche bun, roasted tomato and slaw) if you are really hungry. Other, lighter items include the Falafel Wrap and Harissa Seitan Burrito. Go for the tasty vegan food, stay for the exciting bands, exhibitions and other fun events taking place each month. Photo: Google Maps
2. Gusto & Relish
For superb coffee, smoothies and brunch food at reasonable prices, look no further. Gusto & Relish isn’t strictly a vegan cafe, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t lots of options for those following a plant-based diet. Staff are friendly and the atmosphere is intimate and cosy. After you’ve sampled some of the savoury vegan dishes – like the brunch ‘stacks’ topped with avocado, spiced sweetcorn salsa and sumac – treat yourself to a homemade vegan cake or pastry. Located minutes from Queen’s Park, Gusto & Relish is the perfect destination for your relaxed Sunday brunch.
3. Serenity Now
This restaurant is undoubtedly one of the best vegan newcomers in the city. The focus is on fresh, healthy vegan cuisine. All the food is prepared and cooked on sight, free entirely from animal produce. The diner-style Blueberry Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes and Breakfast Slam Pancakes (which come with seitan bacon, scrambled tofu, maple syrup and ancho chilli butter) are enough to get anybody out of bed. If you fancy something on the lighter side, acai bowls and vegetable/fruit smoothies are in abundance. The atmosphere is relaxed, and the staff are easy-going but helpful. Things get quite busy at the weekends, so booking is recommended.
4. Glasvegan
The Glasvegan offers vegan dishes to takeaway as well as eat in. Comfort food is the order of the day here: expect dishes like the Chilli and Cheese Not-Dog and Raw Bounty Cheesecake. Crêpes are a bit of a speciality here too, complete with classic toppings like banana and caramel as well as a few innovative offerings – like the Mai Tai sauce and the brown sugar and peach combo. Service is fast, but you never feel rushed. An ideal location for people-watching, or gearing up to do some adventuring in town, The Glasvegan is popular for a reason!