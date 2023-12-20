Glasgow's cheesiest Christmas dinner: We try festive dining at Franco Manca Glasgow
Pizza for Christmas dinner? What a truly radical and brave concept. We went down to Franco Manca Glasgow on Mitchell Street to try out their new festive menu.
The brand-new Christmas menu turns the Neapolitan sourdough pizza brand all festive - with toppings like smoked salmon and pulled lamb - it's sure to be a Christmas dinner you remember, and likely taste like nothing you've ever had before.
The pizza chain has went radical with their new menu, with some bold menu additions that are sure to make you curious with two courses for only £18.50 and three courses for £22.50.
If you don't fancy any of the new menu items, guests still have the option to choose from the traditional menu. Regardless of which menu you order from, all pizzas are made from seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and fresh, handmade dough proved over 24 hours.
What to order from the festive menu at Franco Manca Glasgow
Apéritif:
We enjoyed a Limoncello Spritz from the menu before we had our food - it was tart with just the right amount of bitterness - the perfect introduction to what no doubt will be an incredibly cheesy and rich meal.
Other cocktails on offer include Negroni, Aperol Spritz, and Negroni Sbagliato.
Starter:
You have a choice between three starters ('small bites') from the festive menu at Franco Manca - these include a three cheese fonduta, Mortadella from Bologna with creamy burrata, roasted plum tomatoes and pistachios, and plant-based meatballs al forno with organic tomato, spicy Greek peppers, and Violife vegan cheese.
We went with the three cheese fonduta (an Italian version of fondue) and it was incredible. It was my first time trying fondue and I'm pleased to say it didn't disappoint - made with Taleggio D.O.P, Colston Bassett Stilton, and Franco's Grana - I had never even heard of those cheeses let alone tried them. It was rich, it was cheesy, and it was the perfect consistency to mop up with the sourdough bread the starter is served with.
Main:
These are the star of the show this Christmas - the full line-up of pizzas are as follows:
- Smoked salmon, mascarpone, mozzarella, Bottarga, capers from Salina, chives & lemon
- Pulled lamb, organic tomato, mozzarella, spicy marinated cavolo nero & Franco’s grana
- Porcini mushrooms, mozzarella, Franco’s grana, egg yolk, black pepper & truffle oil
- Spicy plant-based mince, broccoli cream base, Violife vegan cheese, green beans, beetroot & fresh chillies
We ordered the smoked salmon and pulled lamb pizza - they were certainly not like any pizza we'd had before. I've never been a big seafood on pizza kind of guy, but the flavour profile of the salty capers, smoky salmon, and creamy, rich mozzarella and mascarpone was pretty impressive.
I was more pleased with the pulled lamb pizza, probably the most normal(ish) pizza on the festive menu - the cavolo nero added a lot to the pizza, a lot more than I thought it would - the light spiciness really made the dish a lot more interesting to me at least.
Dessert:
To finish off we shared a tarfuto classico - a chocolate and zabaglione ice cream, topped with cocoa & chopped hazelnuts. It was classy, it was rich, it was delicious - what more can be said?
Other options for dessert on the festive menu include a homemade tiramisu and vegan chocolate & blood orange ice cream.
Festive pizza fans can eat from the festive menu at Franco Manca from November 14 until December 24 at Franco Manca restaurants nationwide (excluding Westfield Stratford, Edinburgh and St Andrews). Bookings are open and can be made via: www.francomanca.co.uk/christmas/