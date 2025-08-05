A popular West End restaurant in Glasgow, once visited by Beyonce, is to close.

Hanoi Bike Shop on Ruthven Lane was said to be one of Glasgow’s first Vietnamese restaurants when it opened its doors in 2012, and it attracted a slew of customers keen to sample their street food.

The unit has now been listed on Christie & Co’s website for an annual rent of £90,000. Future leaseholders will be taking over a space that can host 80 covers, is a licensed premises and is local to a number of popular West End spots - including Byres Road.

Christie & Co’s listing states that the Hanoi Bike Shop unit is a “rare opportunity” to take on the lease.

The listing reads: “A rare opportunity for an experienced operator to lease a well positioned licensed restaurant within a prime area of Glasgow's West End.

“Up until recently, the property had been trading as a Vietnamese canteen however would suit a variety of different concepts going forward.”

Hanoi Bike Shop was bought by Stefan King’s Scotsman Group in July, with ownership set to transfer over at the end of this month. The hospitality group boasts a number of units, including the Bothy, also on Ruthven Lane, and the Grosvenor Cafe, on nearby Ashton Lane.

Speaking to Glasgow World following the sale, Metropolitan Pub Company said: “We have made the decision to sell the Hanoi Bike Shop, which will transfer from our ownership to the Scotsman Group at the end of August.

“Making the decision to sell a property is never an easy one, however following a recent review we have found the Hanoi no longer fits with our future portfolio. We want to thank the Hanoi’s customers for their support over the years.”

It is unclear whether Hanoi Bike Shop will move to new premises, with no statement released by the Vietnamese canteen or its parent group.

Scotsman Group have been approached for comment.