Glasgow’s ‘best burger joint’ goes meat-free for Veganuary

The beloved West End burger restaurant is offering a new meat-free burger for Veganuary

Glasgow’s favourite burger joint has had a vegan makeover to celebrate Veganuary, with award winning burger supremos El Perro Negro launching their new Symplicity burger.

Home to the best (meat) burger in the UK, El Perro Negro are winners of the National Burger Awards in 2019 and 2021 and have now turned their talents to a meat-free version of their famous burger.

Teaming up with the UK’s leading sustainable, plant based food brand, Symplicity which is founded by award winning chef, Neil Rankin, the team at El Perro Negro have created a burger that needs to be tasted to be believed.

The juicy Symplicity meatless patty is accompanied by vegan burger cheese and lashings of a vegan version of El Perro Negro’s specialty burger sauce. Add lettuce, tomato, red onion and top off with vegan brioche buns for a plant based burger that is sure to hit the spot.

Created with fermented vegetables, Symplicity’s products are used by some of the UK’s top chefs including Gordon Ramsay and Tom Kerridge, with El Perro Negro chef Nick Watkins now joining the ranks. El Perro Negro became the first restaurant in Scotland to use Symplicity’s plant based burgers, an alternative to traditional heavily-processed vegan products.

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins said: “As our customers know, we’re self-confessed carnivores so it takes a lot for us to ditch the beef! But our new vegan burger is next level flavour-wise. There’s no compromise on taste and we know our customers will love it.”

The new meat-free burger is now permanently on the menu at El Perro Negro