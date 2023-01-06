Glasgow burger named as finalist in 2023 National Burger of the Year

El Perro Negro is in the running to be named the ‘Burger King’ of Britain this year

A Glasgow burger is one of sixteen burgers in Britain that have been named as finalists in this year’s National Burger Awards.

El Perro Negro, Glasgow’s beloved West-End burger joint, has been named as a finalist in the National Burger Awards for their flagship burger ‘The Big D’. Born in Glasgow, the burger chain now has two outlets, one on Woodlands Road here in Glasgow, and a second new branch opened in the St James Quarter.

A chef from El Perro Negro will face-off against fellow burger cooks in a live competition to see which signature burger will win the title of best in the UK for 2023. Nick Watkins will represent El Perro Negro in the competition, who won the title of National Burger of the Year in both 2019 and 2021 for the Glasgow restaurant.

The restaurant is set to face off against titans of the industry Fridays (formerly TGI Fridays), Revolution Bars, Joe’s Burger Company, and Plymouths Zephyr burgers, whose owner Oz Harborth beat out El Perro Negro in the 2021 competition.

Burger aficionados will want to save the date, as on February 22 2023, 16 of the nations best burger flippers will face off at the Islington Electrowerkz in London, sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery.

In addition to the signature round, chefs will take part in a technical show-down that will see them create a burger from a specific selection of ingredients supplied by event sponsors, in a bid to be crowned Burger Chef of the Year. The Vegetarian Butcher has also sponsored a new event, called the meat-free burger round, which will be under similar criteria - just without the meat patty!

Winners will be chosen by a hand-picked panel of esteemed industry judges, including former winners of the competition.

“Fluffy buns, succulent patties and condiments galore – what’s not to love about the beloved burger?” says Genna Ash-Brown, editor of Dine Out Magazine, which organises and runs the event.

“With so many stellar entries flying in for this year’s National Burger Awards, narrowing it down to just 16 finalists really was a painstaking (and hunger inducing!) task. But we got there in the end – and what an exceptional line-up it is, packed with former winners, past competitors and feisty new entrants looking to leave their mark on a revered national stage.

“We can’t wait to get stuck in!”

The full list of finalists can be seen below: