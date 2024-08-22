Glasgow's Best Burgers 2024: 8 of the best burgers in Glasgow ranked definitively

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:19 BST

Happy National Burger Day to all those who celebrate - take a look below at the 8 best burgers you can find in Glasgow

Burgers are the bees knees. A quintessential part of the Glaswegian diet, second only to the humble roll.

You can find a burger of some description at nearly every eatery in the city, making it difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Well you don’t have to worry about that, because we’ve done it for you.

Take a look below as we rank the 8 best burgers in Glasgow in honour of National Burger Day 2024.

Smokey Trotters is class. Expect massive burgers with huge dips. You can also find them at pop-ups at Nice N Sleazy's and Golf Fang as well.

1. Smokey Trotters Kitchen - East End, 233 London Rd

Smokey Trotters is class. Expect massive burgers with huge dips. You can also find them at pop-ups at Nice N Sleazy's and Golf Fang as well. | Contributed

The Columbia Burger is a challenge in and of itself, look at the size of the thing. It could probably feed a small family for a week. Or a very hungry Glaswegian, for one night. Get a couple of drinks in you then try and tackle this bad boy in Dennistoun.

2. Columbia Burger, Dennistoun Bar-B-Que - 585 Duke Street

The Columbia Burger is a challenge in and of itself, look at the size of the thing. It could probably feed a small family for a week. Or a very hungry Glaswegian, for one night. Get a couple of drinks in you then try and tackle this bad boy in Dennistoun. | Dennistoun Bar B Que

The Amsterdam do some stunning burgers in a brioche bun. Very aesthetically pleasing, very tasty, very nice washed down with a cocktail.

3. The Amsterdam - Merchant City, 106-108 Brunswick St

The Amsterdam do some stunning burgers in a brioche bun. Very aesthetically pleasing, very tasty, very nice washed down with a cocktail. | Supplied

El Perro Negro is often voted the best burger spot in Glasgow at culinary award shows. It's a favourite of ours for sure. There's so many options and you can't really go wrong, but the classic is always a crowd pleaser for sure,

4. Classic & Cheese, El Perro Negro - West End, 152 Woodlands Road

El Perro Negro is often voted the best burger spot in Glasgow at culinary award shows. It's a favourite of ours for sure. There's so many options and you can't really go wrong, but the classic is always a crowd pleaser for sure, | El Perro Negro

Related topics:Glasgow

