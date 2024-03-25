Japanese cuisine has been hot in Scotland for the last few years, though it would seem that Glasgow is finally catching up, with restaurants inspired by Japan popping up all over the city. This begs the question, what's the best Japanese restaurant in Glasgow?
Where do you find the best sushi, ramen, takoyaki, and mochi? Have a look below.
Whether you're in the southside, west end, or city centre - here are some of the best Japanese restaurants that you can find in Glasgow.
1. Sapporo Teppanyaki - 2-6 Ingram Street
Recently named Scotland's sushi restaurant of they year - you can watch the well-trained chefs in this Merchant City restaurant dramatically cook your food right in front of you, just mind your eyebrows don't get singed!
2. Mikaku - 45 Queen Street
Mikaku have a proper lush interior, it's like walking into a backstreet food market in Tokyo. They've also launched a new Japanese grill menu which features everything from chicken hearts to A5 Wagyu beef - check it out!
3. Maki & Ramen - 21 Bath Street
For their price point - Maki & Ramen is some of the best sushi you can find in Glasgow. Originally founded in Edinburgh, the two neighbouring Glasgow restaurants are too good to leave off this list.
4. Ramen Dayo - 1126 Argyle Street
Ramen Dayo have been killing it since they moved from their Ashton Lane headquarters to Argyle Street in Finnieston. As much as I liked the upstairs attic bar/restaurant feel of the original, the new restaurant has done it's best to be as authentic as possible, getting in some old vintage Japanese artwork, advertisements, and memorabilia. You can also get some of the best Gyoza in the city here - very sugoi.
