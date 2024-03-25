4 . Ramen Dayo - 1126 Argyle Street

Ramen Dayo have been killing it since they moved from their Ashton Lane headquarters to Argyle Street in Finnieston. As much as I liked the upstairs attic bar/restaurant feel of the original, the new restaurant has done it's best to be as authentic as possible, getting in some old vintage Japanese artwork, advertisements, and memorabilia. You can also get some of the best Gyoza in the city here - very sugoi.