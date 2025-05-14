Glasgow's best Japanese restaurants: 8 of the best Japanese restaurants in Glasgow for sushi, ramen, and more

If you've ever wondered about the best Japanese restaurants in Glasgow - here is where to find them

Japanese cuisine has been hot in Scotland for the last few years, though it would seem that Glasgow is finally catching up, with restaurants inspired by Japan popping up all over the city. This begs the question, what's the best Japanese restaurant in Glasgow?

Where do you find the best sushi, ramen, takoyaki, and mochi? Have a look below.

Whether you're in the southside, west end, or city centre - here are some of the best Japanese restaurants that you can find in Glasgow.

Big bowls of ramen served with gyoza and other interesting Japanese dishes from a cool hangout on Ashton Lane. The closest you can get to Tokyo in Glasgow's West End. They recently opened a tepanyaki shack on Argyle Street for more authentic Japanese dishes.

1. Ramen Dayo - 31 Ashton Lane

Big bowls of ramen served with gyoza and other interesting Japanese dishes from a cool hangout on Ashton Lane. The closest you can get to Tokyo in Glasgow's West End. They recently opened a tepanyaki shack on Argyle Street for more authentic Japanese dishes. | Ramen Dayo

With over 20 years experience in hospitality, Sushi Riot's owners Anna and Leong serve the highest quality sushi, combining old and new Japanese style street food into a takeaway concept in Hyndland.

2. Sushi Riot - 23 Clarence Drive

With over 20 years experience in hospitality, Sushi Riot's owners Anna and Leong serve the highest quality sushi, combining old and new Japanese style street food into a takeaway concept in Hyndland. | Sushi Riot

A very slick, modern, and no-nonsense interior makes Ichiban pretty impressive. Expect great service, incredible food, and great prices in the city centre.

3. Ichiban - 50 Queen Street

A very slick, modern, and no-nonsense interior makes Ichiban pretty impressive. Expect great service, incredible food, and great prices in the city centre. | Ichiban

Maki & Ramen serve some of the best sushi and ramen you can find in Glasgow. Originally founded in Edinburgh, they have a city centre and a West End restaurant in Glasgow.

4. Maki & Ramen - 21 Bath Street

Maki & Ramen serve some of the best sushi and ramen you can find in Glasgow. Originally founded in Edinburgh, they have a city centre and a West End restaurant in Glasgow. | Contributed

