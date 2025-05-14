Japanese cuisine has been hot in Scotland for the last few years, though it would seem that Glasgow is finally catching up, with restaurants inspired by Japan popping up all over the city. This begs the question, what's the best Japanese restaurant in Glasgow?

Where do you find the best sushi, ramen, takoyaki, and mochi? Have a look below.

Whether you're in the southside, west end, or city centre - here are some of the best Japanese restaurants that you can find in Glasgow.

1 . Ramen Dayo - 31 Ashton Lane Big bowls of ramen served with gyoza and other interesting Japanese dishes from a cool hangout on Ashton Lane. The closest you can get to Tokyo in Glasgow's West End. They recently opened a tepanyaki shack on Argyle Street for more authentic Japanese dishes. | Ramen Dayo

2 . Sushi Riot - 23 Clarence Drive With over 20 years experience in hospitality, Sushi Riot's owners Anna and Leong serve the highest quality sushi, combining old and new Japanese style street food into a takeaway concept in Hyndland. | Sushi Riot

3 . Ichiban - 50 Queen Street A very slick, modern, and no-nonsense interior makes Ichiban pretty impressive. Expect great service, incredible food, and great prices in the city centre. | Ichiban

4 . Maki & Ramen - 21 Bath Street Maki & Ramen serve some of the best sushi and ramen you can find in Glasgow. Originally founded in Edinburgh, they have a city centre and a West End restaurant in Glasgow. | Contributed