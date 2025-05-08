Glasgow's Best Nightclubs: 8 of the best nightclubs of all time

Glasgow has the best nightlife in Scotland - there’s no doubt about that - with hundreds of pubs (many of which in the city centre have a late-night license) and dozens of nightclubs spread in every corner of the city.
Whether they’re long lost clubs of yesteryear, clubs that have been open for generations, or brand new clubs that are taking Glasgow’s nightlife scene by storm - today we’re looking at the best nightclubs of Glasgow.
Take a look below as we explore 8 of the very best Glaswegian nightclubs of all time.
1. Berkeley Suite
Berkeley Suite can be found just off Sauchiehall Street, if you’re not in the know you might have passed by one night and wondered why so many people were smoking and waiting outside of a Pawnbrokers at 4am. Playing off the Speakeasy vibes, you can find a basement club that is often filled to the brim with characters on any given weekend night | Contributed
2. Sub Club
Sub Club is an institution, there's no doubt about that. It has one of the best sound systems in the city, you'll have a hard time having a bad night on Jamaica Street. | Sub Club
3. Cleopatra's
Cleopatra's was the place to be back in the day - it's sorely missed here in 2025. | The Scotsman
4. Pin Up Night at The Arches
The Arches were an institution in and of itself back in the day - many Glaswegians will remember waking up after a night at The Arches with a sore jaw and a massive hangover prior to its closure in 2015 | One More Tune DJs
