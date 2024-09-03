The winners of the 2024 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards have been revealed! The winners picked up their trophies at a glittering ‘Grand Ole Opry’ themed event held at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday 27th August.

The awards, now in their 29th year, celebrate all that is good and great about the hospitality industry with more than 100 hospitality venues shortlisted as finalists at the event.

Industry veteran Stuart Ross, former Chief Executive of Belhaven received a Legend of the Industry Award while David and Ruth Wither, the founders of Edinburgh-based Montpelier Group, picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The late Janet Hood was posthumously named ‘Inspirational Woman of the Year’ and Gordon McIntyre received the Scottish Hospitality Group’s Contribution to the industry award.

Susan Young organiser and Editor of industry publication DRAM, said, “These awards are all about the people that make the hospitality industry the success it is. This year we had an exceptional entry. All the finalists deserve credit for the great venues that they run, but the trophies were presented to the pubs, restaurants and people that impressed their customers, judges and mystery shoppers most. Congratulations to each and every one!”

1 . The Piper Whisky Bar The Piper Whisky Bar on George Square won Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year and staff member Gillian Kirkland Deanston Whisky Guru 2024. | The Piper Whisky Bar

2 . Absent Ear - Cafe Dal Goghna Merchant City Speakeasy, Absent Ear, were nominated for the best drink at the Glasgow Bar Awards 2024 for their cocktail - Cafe Dal Goghna | Contributed

3 . Shilling Brewing Company Shilling Brewing Company in the city centre won Cold Town Craft Beer Bar of the Year | Glasgow Convention Bureau