Glasgow is the place to be in Scotland for the best steaks - but what restaurants should you go to for the best steaks in the city.
We wanted to see what our readers thought were the best steak restaurants in the city - we asked, and they answered. You can see below what steaks Glaswegians believe to be the very best in Glasgow, and where to find them.
1. The Spanish Butcher - 80 Miller Street
The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too. | The Spanish Butcher
2. Porter & Rye - 1131 Argyle Street
Porter & Rye offers some of the best cuts of meat you can find in Glasgow. | Contributed
3. Tiffney's Steakhouse - 61 Otago Street
Tiffney's is beautifully presented and cooked to perfection seemingly every time - their steaks are best accompanied by a lovely dark glass of red wine. | Contributed
4. Gost - 77 Bothwell Street
Oftentimes with steak and seafood restaurants in the UK you'll find that either the surf or the turf will suffer, leaving you wondering why they didn't just choose one or the other. This is far from the case with Gost, who get both just right every time. | Contributed
