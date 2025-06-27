Glasgow's Best Steaks 2025: The 14 best restaurants for steak in Glasgow according to Glaswegians

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 14:49 BST

Here are the best steaks in Glasgow according to Glaswegians

Glasgow is the place to be in Scotland for the best steaks - but what restaurants should you go to for the best steaks in the city.

We wanted to see what our readers thought were the best steak restaurants in the city - we asked, and they answered. You can see below what steaks Glaswegians believe to be the very best in Glasgow, and where to find them.

For more food and drink recommendations, have a look at our bar and restaurant articles here.

The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too.

1. The Spanish Butcher - 80 Miller Street

The Spanish Butcher is often touted as one of the best restaurants in the city - so it only makes sense that they serve some of the best steaks too. | The Spanish Butcher

Porter & Rye offers some of the best cuts of meat you can find in Glasgow.

2. Porter & Rye - 1131 Argyle Street

Porter & Rye offers some of the best cuts of meat you can find in Glasgow. | Contributed

Tiffney's is beautifully presented and cooked to perfection seemingly every time - their steaks are best accompanied by a lovely dark glass of red wine.

3. Tiffney's Steakhouse - 61 Otago Street

Tiffney's is beautifully presented and cooked to perfection seemingly every time - their steaks are best accompanied by a lovely dark glass of red wine. | Contributed

Oftentimes with steak and seafood restaurants in the UK you'll find that either the surf or the turf will suffer, leaving you wondering why they didn't just choose one or the other. This is far from the case with Gost, who get both just right every time.

4. Gost - 77 Bothwell Street

Oftentimes with steak and seafood restaurants in the UK you'll find that either the surf or the turf will suffer, leaving you wondering why they didn't just choose one or the other. This is far from the case with Gost, who get both just right every time. | Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice