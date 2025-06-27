Thai cuisine has been hot in Scotland for the last few years, though it would seem that Glasgow is finally catching up, with restaurants inspired by Thailand popping up all over the city. This begs the question, what's the best Thai restaurant in Glasgow?

Where do you find the best Tom Kha, Green Curry, Red Curry, Pad Thai and more? Have a look below.

While we are talking about local food and drink:

Whether you're in the southside, west end, or city centre - here are some of the best Thai restaurants that you can find in Glasgow.

1 . Ting Thai Caravan Ting Thai Caravan have great quick service and offer a great range of cuisine from Thailand - their Massaman curry is the business. | TING THAI CARAVAN West Nile Street (Glasgow)

2 . Chawp Pet Noi - 1109 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands Chawp Pet Noi offers an extensive menu, most of which most Glaswegians will have never even heard of, never mind tried. That's why it's the perfect pitstop for the Southsider looking to try something new. | Contributed

3 . Panang - 71-73 St Vincent Street Panang down on St Vincent Street has fast become a pre-night out favourite for many Glaswegians and folks visiting the city. Their small plates are pretty innovative, and very tasty. | Supplied

4 . Thai Orchard - 336 Argyle Street Thai Orchard is a long-standing favourite amongst Glaswegians - and for good reason. Go see what the hype is about for yourselves! There's also a Paisley branch if you're ever down that neck of the woods. | Contributed