Glasgow's Cheapest Pints 2025: The 15 cheapest pubs for pints in Glasgow according to Glaswegians

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:34 BST
Here are the best pubs and bars in Glasgow for the cheapest pints in the city

The price of a night out in Glasgow is getting absurd frankly - so we’ve put together this list of the cheapest spots to get a pint around the city.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet quick pint after work or a night out with pals - these are the cheapest places to find pints of Tennents, Guinness, and more in Glasgow.

Cameron's, formerly the Carnarvon Bar, serve a pint of Tennent's for £3.80.

1. Cameron's

| Cameron's

Toby Jug is one of the cheapest pubs you can find in Glasgow City Centre - you can get bottles of beer from as cheap as £2.

2. Toby Jug

| Google Maps

The Grove boasts a traditional interior that’s so reminiscent of old-school Finnieston you'll think you've travelled back in time before the days of coffee shops and upmarket chippies. You will also find a cheap pint during the week.

3. The Grove

| Contributed

The Star Bar is a Glasgow institution - offering a £4 three course lunch alongside well priced draught pints and spirits.

4. The Star Bar

| Google Maps

