The price of a night out in Glasgow is getting absurd frankly - so we’ve put together this list of the cheapest spots to get a pint around the city.
Whether you’re looking for a quiet quick pint after work or a night out with pals - these are the cheapest places to find pints of Tennents, Guinness, and more in Glasgow.
1. Cameron's
Cameron's, formerly the Carnarvon Bar, serve a pint of Tennent's for £3.80. | Cameron's
2. Toby Jug
Toby Jug is one of the cheapest pubs you can find in Glasgow City Centre - you can get bottles of beer from as cheap as £2. | Google Maps
3. The Grove
The Grove boasts a traditional interior that’s so reminiscent of old-school Finnieston you'll think you've travelled back in time before the days of coffee shops and upmarket chippies. You will also find a cheap pint during the week. | Contributed
4. The Star Bar
The Star Bar is a Glasgow institution - offering a £4 three course lunch alongside well priced draught pints and spirits. | Google Maps
