Glasgow’s first women-run beer festival to be held in May

A local beer enthusiast group is hosting Glasgow’s first women-run beer festival this summer.

The Glasladies Beer Society Festival aims to celebrate beer which has been brewed by women, end stereotypes, and raise funds for the Ubuntu Women Shelter.

Originally from Toronto, Nix Prabhu founded the Glasladies Beer Society in 2019, with an aim to provide a safe and inclusive space for women and non-binary people to meet like minded folk, enjoy good beer, and learn more about the industry.

Members of the Glasladies Beer Society.

“Having worked in the beer industry in Toronto, Glasgow, and Newcastle, I saw first-hand that beer was still perceived as a predominantly male drink, and this acts as a barrier for women and non-binary people to explore the space and learn about beer,” said Nix. “I wanted to do my part to change this rhetoric.”

The festival is the culmination of a six-month collaboration series with local breweries that produced styles ranging from an Alcohol Free Sour to a robust Belgian Quad. The festival will feature these collaborations and more, showcasing some of the best talent from Glasgow's brewing scene.

﻿﻿Tickets include admission from 5-10pm and a festival glass. Beer will be available for purchase.

Also available are two 'Meet the Brewer' tasting sessions. Each 45 minute session includes three half pints of beer and an opportunity to hear directly from the brewer about the inner workings of their brewery and the type of beers they produce. Max of 15 tickets per tasting session. Includes Early Bird entry to the festival from 4pm.

A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to to the Glasgow-based charity Ubuntu Women Shelter.

The event is fully accessible, family-friendly, and dog-friendly.

It will be held on May 7, in the Glasgow Beer Works Beer Garden on Osborne Street.

Participating breweries: Boden Brewing, Dookit Brewing Co., Drygate Brewing Co., Glasgow Beer Works, Hidden Lane Organic Brewery, Simple Things Fermentations.