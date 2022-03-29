Waitress the Musical has taken the world by storm with its wholesome story, and catchy songs - but when can fans in Glasgow catch a show?

Waitress The Musical has kicked off a huge tour which will see it take to stages across the UK and Ireland.

From selling out shows on Broadway, to taking over the West End in London, Waitress the Musical has become one of the most popular stage shows in the industry.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans will be able to see their favourite show come to life, and hear some of their favourite show tunes like the famous ‘When He Sees Me’ live this spring.

So, when can fans in Glasgow grab tickets to the show and how much are tickets?

Here is everything you need to know about Waitress the Musical.

When is Waitress the Musical in Glasgow?

The show will be playing at the King’s Theatre in Glasgow from 12 April to 16 April.

All shows will run from 7:30pm, except some 2:30pm matinee shows on Wednesday and Saturday.

Can I still get tickets for the show?

Tickets are still available for most of the showings, however the weekend show’s have limited availability, so if you want to grab tickets you better be quick!

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available directly from ATG Tickets . Ticket prices start from £13 with an additional £2.75 handling fee.

What is Waitress the Musical?

It’s been announced that the first ever UK & Ireland tour of smash hit Broadway musical Waitress will come to Sunderland. Waitress is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelley. Music and lyrics are written by Grammy award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. Tickets from atgtickets.com

With music from acclaimed singer songwriter Sara Barellis, the show has been a groundbreaking success across the globe since it first opened.

Lucie Jones, who first found success on the X-factor in 2009, will reprise her role as the lead character, Jenna.

Jones is a seasoned professional in the musical world with roles in Les Miserables, and Ghost the Musical. Not forgetting her role in Legally Blonde, in which she also played the lead, the iconic Elle Woods.

The musical centres around Jenna, an expert pie-maker and waitress who dreams of a happy life.

When life gets tough, Jenna relies on her workmates Becky and Dawn to overcome the challenges.

The musical centres around friendship, love and laughter, as well as delivering some of the most popular songs in musical history.

Where else is Waitress going on its UK & Ireland Tour?

Dates which are currently scheduled to have the same cast as the Glasgow King’s Theatre show:

Edinburgh Playhouse - 19 - 23 April 2022

New Theatre, Oxford - 25 - 30 April 2022

Liverpool Empire - 9 - 14 May 2022

Birmingham Hippodrome - 16 - 21 May 2022

The following dates will see Chelsea Halfpenny starring as Jenna. More casting information will be announced on the Waitress the Musical website soon.

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton - 24 - 28 May 2022

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff - 30 May - 4 June 2022

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin - 7 - 18 June 2022

Princess Theatre, Torquay - 21 - 25 June 2022

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - 28 June - 2 July 2022

Orchard Theatre, Dartford - 4 - 9 July 2022

Theatre Royal, Brighton - 11 - 16 July 2022

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham - 18 - 23 July 2022

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury - 1 - 6 August 2022

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend - 9 - 13 August 2022