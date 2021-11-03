Courageous Spirits will launch their first whisky later this month.

What’s happening? Courageous Spirits, who are known for their Glaswegin, has expanded its drinks portfolio by announcing its debut into the whisky category with the planned release of its first single malt whisky later this month.

Named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, the team say that King’s Inch is Glaswegian through and through, with the spirit described as full of style and character. It has been produced in small batches to create a smooth, fruity and characterful spirit.

Distilled with west coast barley and Scottish water from Loch Katrine by Jack Mayo in Glasgow, the spirit is then aged in Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks.

Mark Nicholson, Business Development Manager said: “We’re gearing up to launch later this month and release our first single malt whisky.

“It’s a really special moment for us and a tribute to Jim Swan’s original recipe. This whisky marks our first entry into the category and we can’t wait for Scotland to try it.

“The measure of an inch was once three fat barleycorns laid end to end – a King’s Inch they called it. The measure of a good host, in our opinion, is one who knows how to pour a decent dram and it just happens that King’s Inch is perfect for most.”

When will King’s Inch go on sale? Small batch King’s Inch single malt whisky will be available from 15 November via their website and selected retailers, and is one of the final legacy projects by top Scotch industry legend, Dr. Jim Swan.