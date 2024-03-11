Each year the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) release their Good Beer Guide - and in the 2024 edition many pubs were Glasgow were included, we've put together 20 of the best that you need to check out and why.

The annual guide has now published it's 51st edition - this years Good Beer Guide includes over 4,500 pubs across the UK, of which over 20 from Glasgow - including City Centre, Southside, North, East end, and West End - all get a review in the latest guide.

To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 - visit the CAMRA website.

Take a look below as we showcase 20 of the best Glasgow pubs mentioned in the Good Beer Guide 2024.

1 . Old Toll Bar - 1 Paisley Road West Without a doubt the best preserved historic bar in Glasgow, it's no surprise to see the Old Toll on the Good Beer Guide 2024.

2 . The Pot Still - 154 Hope Street The Pot Still draws in visitors from across the world to try malt whisky right in the heart of Glasgow. CAMRA says it made the Good Beer Guide 2024 because 'it has a real, traditional pub atmosphere not often experienced in these days of corporate blandness.'

3 . The Raven - 81-85 Renfield Street The Raven on Renfield Street has been a regular fixture in the city centre circuit since it opened in the Summer of 2014. It made the Good Beer Guide 2024 for its real ales from small Scottish breweries along with a variety of bottles and draught craft beer.

4 . The Counting House - 2 St Vincent Place Oft frequented by all kinds of Glaswegians thanks to its location and price points, this city centre Wetherspoons made the Good Beer Guide 2024 for its massive range of bottled beer.