Grain and Grind to open new cafe in the west end

The popular coffee shop is set to open its first location in the west end.

With five of the six Grain and Grind locations in the southside, the seventh location will be the first in the west end.

Where is the west end Grain and Grind? The new venue will be located on the corner of Old Dumbarton Road and Lumsden Street, close Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

Co-founder, Matthew Mustard said: “It’s a cool up and coming area with a diverse population of students, professionals, and tourists and we are excited to serve them Grain and Grind coffee with our great selection of cakes and pastries. It really is an exciting move to join the already great businesses in the area.

“The location is a 45 seater cafe on a great corner location with the potential for outdoor seating and we’ve really enjoyed re-envisioning the space into our bright and modern Grain and Grind style.”

When will the west end Grain and Grind open? Grain and Grind’s west end location will open its doors in early 2022. Watch this space.

Since Grain and Grind first opened its doors in Battlefield in 2018, the last four years have seen significant growth for the company.

Most recently, the brand moved their roasting production to a larger space in Inverness to accommodate the increasing demand while simultaneously opening its Northernmost cafe on Tomnahurich Street just across the Ness Bridge.

This momentum has energised the brand as they head into 2022 with the new west end location underway., as Matthew explains saying, “It’s a great feeling opening up our seventh location; the support from our customers has been fantastic and we genuinely wouldn’t be where we are today without their support through the past four years, especially during 2020 and 2021, when we all had to adjust to pandemic-life.

“We are delighted to be opening in the West End and while this will be our seventh location, we still carry our small business ethos with us.