Glasgow roadworks: Major Southside road to close next week - work to last 10 weeks

A major Glasgow Southside road will be closed for 10 weeks while the water mains network is improved.

Scottish Water has warned motorists that Corkerhill Road will be closed from its junction with Mosspark Boulevard to its junction with Mosspark Drive, from January 10.

Getting around

A diversion route will be in place via Paisley Road West and Mosspark Drive.

The First Glasgow 10 and 49 services will operate via Paisley Road West and Mosspark Drive, where stops are available.

Corkerhill Road will be closed for 10 weeks.

Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services. Footpaths will remain open.

What work is being carried out?

The road closure will enable Scottish Water to carry out important work to install sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes.

The new mains will connect the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire to increase resilience and protect supplies for about one million customers.