Green beer created for St Patrick’s Day to be on sale at Glasgow bar

A unique green beer created to celebrate St Patrick’s Day is available at just one Glasgow bar.

Portobello-based brewery Vault City has created a sweet ‘Apple Soor’ beer that tastes like, you’ve guessed it, Apple Sourz.

The first 250 web orders will receive a free shot glass – perfect for St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Where is it available?

The green beer has proven to be popular with the trade.

More than 50 bars have already placed orders, including Innis and Gunn in Edinburgh; Shilling Brewery in Glasgow; and Craft Metropolis in London as they ready themselves for the usual St Patrick’s Day shenanigans.

The Apple Soor beer has been created by Vault City Brewing.

‘Lost youth’

Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay says the beer makes him think of “Dublin bars, clubs and lost youth”.

He said: “The sour sensation is perfect for nights that go on a little too long. We’ve been overwhelmed by the pick-up from bars and nightclubs, and we are proud to be a part of people’s St Patrick’s Day plans.

“We’re fruit fanatics at Vault City, and we’ve made beers showcasing just about every colour in the rainbow. It’s great to have green ticked off the list, and we hope people will think of Ireland, St Patrick’s Day and memories of their favourite nights out when they see it and drink it.”

Creative beers

This beer is the latest in a long line of experimental beers from the Portobello-based brewery.

The Modern Sour Beer people recently launched a beer that tastes like breakfast – a Fruits of the forest triple-stacked breakfast waffle beer.

Every third Sunday, the rapidly growing brewery releases three new beers which always prove popular with craft beer fans. The most recent drop also includes a mouth-watering Guava and Passion fruit beer and a Stevnsbaer Sour Cherry beer made using 999g of cherries from an organic orchard in Denmark per litre.

Steven added: “We’re proud to partner with Frederiksdal Kirsebaervin – a world-class Danish cherry wine producer – to create a beer using the maximum legal amount of fruit we could use.

“We’ve fermented it on our strong golden sour base to deliver an intense and unforgettable flavour. Only twice in our history have we used this much fruit in a beer.”