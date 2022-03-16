Thousands of Glasgow council workers to strike later this month

Thousands of Glasgow City Council staff involved in the equal pay dispute will go on strike later this month.

Union GMB confirmed that home carers, school cleaners and caterers, and parking services will start two days of action from the start of Tuesday, March 29 until the end of Wednesday, March 30, with a further two days also scheduled from the beginning of Wednesday, April 20, until the end of Thursday, April 21.

Why are they striking?

GMB Scotland organiser Sean Baillie said: “The council’s officials have dithered and delayed for nearly a year on bringing forward an offer for interim payments owed to our members with equal pay claims.

“Put yourself in the position of a home carer or school cleaner who has worked throughout the pandemic knowing they are still being discriminated against by their employer, while highly paid officials who worked from home try to shift the goalposts on paying their liabilities.

GMB staff on strike in another dispute.

“It’s totally unacceptable and there should be no misunderstanding whatsoever in the council about why our members have demanded moving to fresh waves of strike action.

“The council must meet its obligations to these workers by tabling an offer for the settlement of interim payments and new claims, so that we can move forward to replace the discriminatory pay and grading system and bring this scandal to a close.”

How has the council responded?

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “We simply don’t recognise this characterisation of the council’s position.

“Last week, committee gave officials authority to make offers to new claimants on the same basis as the 2019 deal.

“The council is absolutely following the process agreed with claimants’ representatives and firmly believes that negotiation is the way to settle these cases.