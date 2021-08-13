Here’s what’s on the menu at Six by Nico Amalfi coast

The latest menu concept launches at Six by Nico Finnieston and Southside next week.

Six by Nico Amalfi coast launches on 9 August.

The popular restaurant, with its six weekly changing tasting menu, will be serving dishes inspired by the Amalfi coast region of Italy.

What’s on the menu? The new six course Amalfi Coast tasting menu includes:

Parmesan polenta with globe artichoke, girolle mushroom and lardo di colonnata.

Burrata with heirloom tomato, green olive, salted lemon and lovage.

Spaghetti Vongole, squid ink spaghetti with clam, mussel, chilli, garlic, shellfish espuma and herb powder.

Fillet of sea bass, tapenade, roasted pepper, courgette and basil puree, braised fennel and lovage dressing.

Fillet of pork, N’duja spiced belly, smoked onion and summer squash.

Delizia al limone - Lemon mousseline, almond sponge, caramelised white chocolate, yoghurt and meringue.

How long will this menu last? Amalfi Coast will run from Monday 9 August to Sunday 19 September 2021 at Six by Nico Finnieston and Southside.

Price and how to book: Diners can book a table now for Amalfi Coast. The menu will be priced from £32 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant. A vegetarian alternative is available for every course, as well as Amalfi Coast inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation today and book now, visit the Six by Nico website.

What are the Six by Nico opening times? Open from midday, Monday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to late.