Beefcake café on Crow Road in Anniesland has been named one of the Britain’s Best Bakeries 2025

Prestigious food and drink connoisseurs have named a hidden gem bakery down in Anniesland one of Britain’s Best Bakeries in 2025.

An annual list of 100 of the very best bakeries in Britain, Beefcake Café on Crow Road in Anniesland is the only bakery in Glasgow to make the list this year.

The café has eclectic mix of baked goods - with a focus on sourdough and homemade food from scratch.

The menu changes on a weekly basis, with some mainstays like chorizo and square sausage baps.

Beefcake Cafe is operated by Glasgow husband and wife team Catriona and Justin Savage and has won multiple awards since it opened back in 2015.

The review for Beefcake Café by The Good Food Guide reads: “By Wednesday each week, the Beefcake Café's Facebook page reveals the eclectic delights that will be available to eat in or take away from Thursday to Sunday (10am-2pm).

“The owners have an obsession with sourdoughs and a passion for pastry, and this very personal business sells out fast. Their regular menu of filled floury baps brimming with breakfast or brunch, loaded sourdough toasts and viennoiserie is supplemented by the likes of sweetcorn fritters with avocado and poached egg, while pies might bring bold combos such as butternut squash with oyster mushroom and halloumi.

“Otherwise, their perfectly laminated croissant-based options are supplemented by ever-changing Danishes (think pear, blackberry and tonka bean). There's bread, of course, and the place is licensed too.”

While it’s the only Glasgow bakery on the list, there’s plenty more bakeries that make the cut: Hobz bakery, Twelve Triangles, and Lannan bakery in Edinburgh, Company Bakery in Musselburgh, Bostock Bakery in North Berwick, Mhor Bread and store in Callander, Aran Bakery in Dunkeld, and Cereal Bakery in Lairg.

To view the full list of the 100 best bakeries in Britain by the Good Food Guide, click here.