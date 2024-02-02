3 . Ottomans Coffee House

Ottomans have an incredible atmosphere - it's worth a visit for that alone. We always make sure to stop in if we're walking from Finnieston to town - or whenever we find ourselves in Anderston to be honest. Given it's location, many Glaswegians will never have been, or perhaps have walked by it without ever taking a second look - and that's a crying shame. It goes without saying too that their coffee is incredible.