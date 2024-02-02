Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the 2024 Glasgow Bar Awards six local bartenders participated in an intense shake off at Vodka Wodka demonstrating their cocktail-making craft, competing for the top prize. The ceremony is set to take place during the Bartender’s Ball at Saint Luke’s on 12 February where those in the local hospitality industry will be recognised for their efforts.

The shake off included two rounds - who could make the fastest daiquiri and who could give the most creative performance while making a daiquiri, challenging those involved to think outside the box. Participants came from local establishments such as The Gate, Dakota and Tabac.

The award’s main categories are Best Bar, Best Pub and Best Drink, with additional categories including Best Cocktail, Unsung Hero and Hospitality Legend. 2024 finalists for best bar are as follows:

Top 15 in the Best Bars in Glasgow Nominations

Absent Ear

Anchor Line

Charlie Browns

Chinaskis

El Santo

Great Scots @ Cameron House

Jacks @ Dakota Hotel

Lunar

Malo

Red Sky Bar @ Radisson Red

Rum Shack

The Dam

The Finnieston

The Gate

The Locale

Top 15 Nominations for the Best Pub in Glasgow

Blackfriars



Heraghtys



Malones



Phillies of Shawlands



Redmond’s of Denniston



Ryans Bar



The Belle



The Ben Nevis



The Bon Accord



The Heilin Jessie



The Laurieston



The Lismore



The Park Bar



The Pot Still



The Thornwood

Top 15 in the Best Drink category

Appletini (Kelvingrove Café)

Baby Tennents - Phillies of Shawlands & others

Balche Annan (La Jupe Helensburgh)

Barker No’ 1 - (Tabac)

Cafe Dal Goghna (Absent Ear)

Coco Fino Daquiri (Absent Ear)

Dram of Whisky (The Pot Still)

EVOO Martini (The Finnieston)

Fuego - (Porter & Rye)

Holiday in Cambodia - (Tabac)

Partick Swayze (Sparkle Horse)

Pint of Tennents Lager (The Gate)

Steeplejack - (Jacks Bar @ Dakota Glasgow)

Sticky Toffee Pudding (Daddy Marmalades)

The Tipp Topp (Gaga)