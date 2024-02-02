Register
WATCH: Local bartenders show their cocktail-making skills for Glasgow Bar Awards shake off

The winner will be announced at the upcoming Saint Luke’s ceremony.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
Ahead of the 2024 Glasgow Bar Awards six local bartenders participated in an intense shake off at Vodka Wodka demonstrating their cocktail-making craft, competing for the top prize. The ceremony is set to take place during the Bartender’s Ball at Saint Luke’s on 12 February where those in the local hospitality industry will be recognised for their efforts. 

The shake off included two rounds - who could make the fastest daiquiri and who could give the most creative performance while making a daiquiri, challenging those involved to think outside the box. Participants came from local establishments such as The Gate, Dakota and Tabac. 

The award’s main categories are Best Bar, Best Pub and Best Drink, with additional categories including Best Cocktail, Unsung Hero and Hospitality Legend. 2024 finalists for best bar are as follows:

Top 15 in the Best Bars in Glasgow Nominations

  • Absent Ear

  • Anchor Line

  • Charlie Browns

  • Chinaskis

  • El Santo

  • Great Scots @ Cameron House

  • Jacks @ Dakota Hotel

  • Lunar

  • Malo

  • Red Sky Bar @ Radisson Red

  • Rum Shack

  • The Dam

  • The Finnieston

  • The Gate

  • The Locale

Top 15 Nominations for the Best Pub in Glasgow

  • Blackfriars
  • Heraghtys
  • Malones
  • Phillies of Shawlands
  • Redmond’s of Denniston
  • Ryans Bar
  • The Belle
  • The Ben Nevis
  • The Bon Accord
  • The Heilin Jessie
  • The Laurieston
  • The Lismore
  • The Park Bar
  • The Pot Still
  • The Thornwood

Top 15 in the Best Drink category

  • Appletini (Kelvingrove Café)

  • Baby Tennents - Phillies of Shawlands & others

  • Balche Annan (La Jupe Helensburgh)

  • Barker No’ 1 - (Tabac)

  • Cafe Dal Goghna (Absent Ear)

  • Coco Fino Daquiri (Absent Ear)

  • Dram of Whisky (The Pot Still)

  • EVOO Martini (The Finnieston)

  • Fuego - (Porter & Rye)

  • Holiday in Cambodia - (Tabac)

  • Partick Swayze (Sparkle Horse)

  • Pint of Tennents Lager (The Gate)

  • Steeplejack - (Jacks Bar @ Dakota Glasgow)

  • Sticky Toffee Pudding (Daddy Marmalades)

  • The Tipp Topp (Gaga)

The event is organised by community interest organisation Backs! Hospitality  with funds raised from ticket sales to be invested into nurturing the next wave of bartending talent. 

