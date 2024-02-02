WATCH: Local bartenders show their cocktail-making skills for Glasgow Bar Awards shake off
The winner will be announced at the upcoming Saint Luke’s ceremony.
Ahead of the 2024 Glasgow Bar Awards six local bartenders participated in an intense shake off at Vodka Wodka demonstrating their cocktail-making craft, competing for the top prize. The ceremony is set to take place during the Bartender’s Ball at Saint Luke’s on 12 February where those in the local hospitality industry will be recognised for their efforts.
The shake off included two rounds - who could make the fastest daiquiri and who could give the most creative performance while making a daiquiri, challenging those involved to think outside the box. Participants came from local establishments such as The Gate, Dakota and Tabac.
The award’s main categories are Best Bar, Best Pub and Best Drink, with additional categories including Best Cocktail, Unsung Hero and Hospitality Legend. 2024 finalists for best bar are as follows:
Top 15 in the Best Bars in Glasgow Nominations
- Absent Ear
Anchor Line
Charlie Browns
Chinaskis
El Santo
Great Scots @ Cameron House
Jacks @ Dakota Hotel
Lunar
Malo
Red Sky Bar @ Radisson Red
Rum Shack
The Dam
The Finnieston
The Gate
The Locale
Top 15 Nominations for the Best Pub in Glasgow
- Blackfriars
- Heraghtys
- Malones
- Phillies of Shawlands
- Redmond’s of Denniston
- Ryans Bar
- The Belle
- The Ben Nevis
- The Bon Accord
- The Heilin Jessie
- The Laurieston
- The Lismore
- The Park Bar
- The Pot Still
- The Thornwood
Top 15 in the Best Drink category
Appletini (Kelvingrove Café)
Baby Tennents - Phillies of Shawlands & others
Balche Annan (La Jupe Helensburgh)
Barker No’ 1 - (Tabac)
Cafe Dal Goghna (Absent Ear)
Coco Fino Daquiri (Absent Ear)
Dram of Whisky (The Pot Still)
EVOO Martini (The Finnieston)
Fuego - (Porter & Rye)
Holiday in Cambodia - (Tabac)
Partick Swayze (Sparkle Horse)
Pint of Tennents Lager (The Gate)
Steeplejack - (Jacks Bar @ Dakota Glasgow)
Sticky Toffee Pudding (Daddy Marmalades)
The Tipp Topp (Gaga)
The event is organised by community interest organisation Backs! Hospitality with funds raised from ticket sales to be invested into nurturing the next wave of bartending talent.