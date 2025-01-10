Hidden Gem Restaurants 2025: 12 of the most underrated restaurants in Glasgow

As food and drink writers here in Glasgow we're always out looking for the next big thing, and call us hipsters if you must, but there is no better feeling for us than discovering a new food spot that no one else is talking about.

We're always out and about looking for the next big thing, and all through 2024 we've traipsed around Glasgow looking for the very best restaurants that no one else is talking about.

We've included spots from all across the city, from the north to the south and everywhere in between.

These are the very best hidden gem restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Roastits - Partick Roastits (Formerly Roastit Bubbly Jocks) seen a major upgrade last year and is one of the finest restaurants in Partick. Expect some fine bistro scran. | Contributed

2 . The Prancing Stag - Jordanhill The Prancing Stag in Jordanhill may just be the most under-rated restaurant in Glasgow in my opinion. Expect truly incredible, delicate food presented beautifully. You can't really go wrong with their carefully curated menu, but my favourite had to be venison. Pictured here is the Pistachio Crusted Loin of Highland Venison served with Root Vegetable, Boulangère, Creamed Savoy Cabbage and Mushroom Tart - truly incredible stuff. | Contributed

3 . Ardnamurchan - City Centre Scottish restaurant and bar Ardnamurchan offer a great market menu throughout the week with diners being able to choose from two courses for £21.95 or three courses for £24.95 which includes their very own delicious Haggis, Neeps and Tatties with Auchentoshan whisky cream (also available with vegetarian haggis/vegan option). | Ardnamurchan Scottish Restaurant & Bar

4 . Palm Tree Kitchen - Tradeston Just south of the Clyde in city centre - Palm Tree Kitchen is well worth checking out. Whether you're a fan of Middle Eastern food or you've never tried it before, you won't be disappointed. | Contributed