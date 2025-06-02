Hidden Gem Restaurants 2025: 6 Hidden Gem restaurants and cafes in Glasgow

As food and drink writers here in Glasgow we're always out looking for the next big thing, and call us hipsters if you must, but there is no better feeling for us than discovering a new food spot that no one else is talking about.

We're always out and about looking for the next big thing, and all through 2024 we've traipsed around Glasgow looking for the very best restaurants that no one else is talking about.

We've included spots from all across the city, from the north to the south and everywhere in between.

These are the very best hidden gem restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Palm Tree Kitchen - Tradeston Just south of the Clyde in city centre - Palm Tree Kitchen is well worth checking out. Whether you're a fan of Middle Eastern food or you've never tried it before, you won't be disappointed. | Contributed

2 . Highland Venison - The Prancing Stag The Prancing Stag in Jordanhill may just be the most under-rated restaurant in Glasgow in my opinion, truly incredible, delicate food presented beautifully. You can't really go wrong with their carefully curated menu, but my favourite had to be venison. Pictured here is the Pistachio Crusted Loin of Highland Venison served with Root Vegetable, Boulangère, Creamed Savoy Cabbage and Mushroom Tart - truly incredible stuff. | Contributed

3 . Beirut Star Beirut Star is an incredible Lebanese restaurant in Cessnock on Paisley Road West. You won't get humous or flatbread like this anywhere else in the city. | Beirut Star

4 . Banh Mi & Tea For a Vietnamese sandwich, get yourself down to Banh Mi & Tea on Dumbarton Road. You won't be able to find anything else like it, and for just over £5 a sandwich - it's a must-visit. Again, you can't really go wrong with anything from the menu, but our favourite is the Pork Banh Mi. | Banh Mi & Tea