The ‘sexy and decadent’ aesthetic hotel will feature a private spa, a garden of eden inspired cocktail bar & lounge, a rooftop bar, and a butler on every floor and hopes to give guests the celebrity experience

House of Gods is set to open in May 2023 - owner of the Edinburgh hotel Mike Baxter told a reporter in an interview with The Scotsman - featuring a range of luxury attractions that the owners hope will be bigger and better than their original branch in the capital.

Edinburgh’s House of Gods has 22 bedrooms, and they’re planning for 31 rooms in the new premises, which is a red brick B-listed Victorian merchant’s building that was formerly the location of Peckham’s Deli, The Warehouse bar, and restaurant Mamafubu at 61-63 Glassford Street in the Merchant City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who are fans of the ‘sexy and decadent’ aesthetic of House of Gods Edinburgh, which was partially inspired by the Orient Express and the city of Versailles, as well as other hotels like The Savoy, the decor of the new destination will be along the same lines, except ramped up even further. Mike Baxter told The Scotsman:“Edinburgh happened very organically, so we’ve created Glasgow with the benefit of knowledge and experience. It’ll be the next level - House of Gods 2..

“We’re not hitting the photocopier though, it’ll be very unique”.

The Glasgow House of Gods will open May 2023 - if all goes according to plan

Attractions at the new House of Gods hotel on Glassford Street include:

Advertisement

More than one cinema screen

Private butlers on every floor

A rooftop cocktail bar made entirely of glass and filled with plants

A ‘Garden of Eden’ bar & lounge with a six metre long solid marble bar

Oak panelling on the walls

Massive bedrooms

Private spa imported from Italy

Gold-plated baths

Unique House of Gods fragrance, cashmere blankets, and textiles.

Cabin bedroom at House of Gods Edinburgh

Advertisement

The owners originally planned to open in Autumn 2022 - but after being subject to several post-lockdown delays, are now looking at an opening in late May 2023. If all goes according to plan - the Baxters will also open a third location in Manchester in the late summer this year.

Mike also explained that there will be ‘Prosecco buzzers’ in every room - with Butlers rooms on every floor to deliver the fizz without spilling most of it down the no-doubt very expensive carpeting adorning the stairs.

Advertisement

The ‘Garden of Eden’ inspired bar and lounge is located on the ground floor - where they’ve already installed a six metre long solid marble bar - serving up cocktails, snacks and small plates. Currently the hotel is waiting on 100 metres of handpainted wallpaper to be delivered from China so they can add the finishing touches to the ground floor.

Lilith's Lounge at House of Gods

There will also be a rooftop bar, along similar lines to the one at Edinburgh’s new Gleneagles Townhouse. To suit the City of Glasgow Council’s planning department, this space is made entirely of glass and they’re going to fill it with plants.

Baxter explains that from street level, you’ll be able to look stright up through the glass rooftop box bar - which is also climate controlled and set to be full of plants. If that doesn’t sound boujee enough - the venue will also host a schedule of DJs and drag acts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A private spa will be avaliable to book out by guests as well - featuring a steam room, treatment rooms, and ‘an experience shower that’s been imported from Italy.’