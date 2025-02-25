How Tunnock's became one of Japan's most popular biscuits

Tunnock’s is an incredibly popular biscuit over in Japan - but how did that come to pass?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japan and Scotland have long had a history of cultural exchange. While not the most likely of friends on the outside, the Japanese and the Scots always seem to get on pretty well.

Odd bedfellows they may be, it’s apparent in our drinking culture, production of whisky, and friendly attitude if in nothing else. What you might not expect however, is just how big the Tunnock’s brand is over on the sunrise island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more on Glasgow’s connection to Japan, check out our article: Meet Rita Cowan: The Mother of Japanese Whisky, including Suntory and Nikka, who came from Kirkintilloch

But for the crux of todays article; Tunnock’s in Japan. When we think of Japanese sweeties we’re thinking things like mochi surely, but what is mochi if not just a different kind of Snowball?

Tunnock’s first began selling its products in Japan in 1983 - establishing a distribution deal in Okinawa, a small island South West of mainland Japan.

It would become so popular in Japan, featuring Japanese writing and branding, that the Wafer Cream - a less chewy more crispy version of the Caramel Wafer, the texture of which doesn’t appeal to the Japanese palette according to Tunnock’s - would become synonymous as Okinawan treat, rather than the classic Scottish sweetie we know and love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dancing Tunnock's teacakes were a real highlight of the Commonwealth Games 2014 opening ceremony | Getty Images

In a bid to improve their branding and messaging in the Japanese market, Tunnock’s began branding their products in Japan as ‘British’ with a union jack alongside the slogan “Made in Great Britain” - abandoning the more subtle Lion Rampant.

Initially Tunnock’s had hoped their teacakes would prove popular in Japan - though the six-week shipping time made this near impossible.

It might surprise you to know that Japan isn’t even Tunnock’s biggest foreign market. Reportedly 20% of Tunnock’s revenue now comes from foreign trade. Tunnock’s exports to around 30 different countries outwith Britiain - including: the Caribbean, Kuwait, Canada, and Saudi Arabia - the biggest importer of Tunnock’s goods.