A popular family restaurant is set to open a brand-new soft play area, perfect for families with young children.Di Maggio's East Kilbride's indoor soft play area will be closed for a week, after which a new and improved play zone will be introduced.

The new attraction is scheduled to open on 12th October, just in time for the school holidays.

It follows a massive £1 million transformation to the restaurant earlier this year, which saw the launch of the town’s first churro bar and gelateria, Churrissimo.

To mark the launch of their latest playtime addition, Di Maggio’s is offering one lucky winner the chance to enjoy an exclusive, VIP party at the new soft play.

The lucky child and their friends will be one of the first to gain full access to the brand-new soft play, with a VIP pizza party for up to 10 friends redeemable before January 31, with bottomless soft drinks, make your own pizza and an ice cream sundae masterpiece.

To enter, pizza fans can head over to Di Maggio’s Facebook or Instagram page and share the post on their story.

Everyone will be a winner this month as all kids can eat free at Di Maggio’s East Kilbride from October 11-20 (T&Cs apply, bookings must be made in advance), making it an even more enticing spot for young families looking for activities throughout the October break.

Mariusz Wrona, general manager at Di Maggio’s East Kilbride said: “Di Maggio’s is always a family favourite, but since reopening after our refurbishment, and with the introduction of Churrissimo, we've seen our restaurant become an even more popular destination.

“But we never rest on our laurels. We’ve doubled down and have worked hard to make sure we can provide our loyal customers with the ultimate family dining experience – that’s where this new soft play area comes in. I’m a father of four myself, and to me this is perfection.

“Whether you win the competition for the all-star party – which I think is as close as East Kilbride gets to the Met Gala – or you’re making the most of our kids eat free offer, we can’t wait to celebrate the reopening with you.”

For more information on Di Maggio’s East Kilbride, and to order, visitdimaggios.co.uk/east-kilbride.