I had lunch at Glasgow's best Chinese restaurant - here are my thoughts

Ho Wong is established as the go-to destination for Chinese food in the city.

I went down to Ho Wong on Waterloo Street to try out their very reasonably priced lunch set menu - priced at only £18.50 for two courses. I had heard so many good things about Ho Wong which has been part of Glasgow’s hospitality scene for almost 40 years. I don’t know why it took me so long to try it. You still book a table here the old-fashioned way by either making a booking at the restaurant or by phoning up.

The original restaurant was on York Street for 33 years but was forced to close during the summer of 2019 due to a compulsory purchase order of the building. Glaswegians were left in disbelief and shock when the restaurant announced that they were closing their doors as an outpouring of tributes flooded in from their loyal following of regulars.

Ho Wong

Ho Wong remains under the ownership of the Chung family until this very day and delightfully returned back to the city centre two years later when they opened their new home at the corner of Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street.

As soon as you enter Ho Wong, you are instantly impressed by the stunning décor which was designed by Geraldine Crossan who had also worked on the refurbishment of the original premises. You are first greeted by the impressive bar area leading into the restaurant, which was quickly starting to fill up after I arrived at 12.30pm. This looks like an elegant restaurant, and if the food was half as good as the place looked, I was in for a treat.

The service from the moment we entered Ho Wong was first class, and we were very well looked after during our visit. The lunch set menu is vast, and some of the highlights on the menu include:

Hot & sour soup

Spare ribs with chilli & salt

Spring roll

Sweet and sour chicken

Beef gumbo

Special chow mein

Aubergine with tofu in black bean sauce

Sliced duck with cashew nuts

Szechuan tossed king prawn

I really liked the fact that our food was served on a hot plate when they were brought to the table, which meant that me and my partner were able to share our starters. I went for the spare ribs with chilli and salt which had an additional £2 charge while my partner ordered vegetable spring rolls.

Declan McConville

Both were absolutely delicious and put us right in the mood for our main courses. Two generously sized plates arrived at our table filled with chicken chow mein and sweet and sour chicken, which were both thoroughly enjoyable. Sometimes a restaurant cuts back whenever they are serving their lunch menu - but there was no scrimping on portions here.

Overall, my first experience of Ho Wong was thoroughly enjoyable and I will definitely be rushing back. I totally get the hype around the restaurant and understand why the likes of Billy Connolly, Robbie Coltrane and Boyzone all enjoyed dining at the venue and why it is hailed as a Glasgow institution.

Ho Wong, 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ.