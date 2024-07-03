Chinese food has been a popular favourite in Glasgow for a number of decades with their being a strong community across the city.

Feel free to dispute our rankings in the comments, feel like we've missed someone out? Or perhaps seriously mis-ranked a restaurant on this list? Do let us know and we'll take it into account.

Although many Glaswegians opt to have their Chinese food delivered, we have put together a list of some of the best restaurants where you can dine at. Those who live on the Southside of the city will be patiently waiting for the opening of The Real Wan in Mount Florida which has recently moved there from Newlands Road.

Here are 12 of our favourite Chinese restaurants in Glasgow.

1 . Ho Wong Ho Wong is a Glasgow institution that have been serving the people of the city since 1986. The restaurant have a great selection of dishes on offer from their a'la carte and banquet-style sharing menus. Pictured is their outstanding sweet and sour chicken. 56 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6HQ. | Supplied

2 . Lychee Oriental If you are in the mood for some incredible Chinese food, head down to Lychee Oriental on Mitchell Street where you are sure to be fed well as their dishes are bursting with flavour. 59 Mitchell St, Glasgow G1 3LN. | Supplied

3 . Amber Regent Over the years the restaurant has welcomed a number of famous faces which includes the likes of Mick Jagger, Billy Connolly and Samuel L Jackson. Their chicken satay and lamb with spring onions are two of their standout dishes. Pictured here is the brilliant wonton soup. 50 W Regent St, Glasgow G2 2RA. | Amber Regent

4 . Zhima Zhima is Glasgow's newest Chinese restaurant but has already left its mark on the city with plenty of people heading to the new city centre restaurant to sample traditional flavours with a modern twist. | Supplied