This is the story of how I found and ate the best roll and sausage I’ve ever eaten in my life.

In my day I’ve eaten many rolls and sausage. Rough rolls from a neighbourhood bakers after a long night out, rolls eaten over dirty hands on a worksite, and upmarket rolls with pesto sauce in upmarket hipster cafes.

None of these rolls even come close to the roll and square sausage I had last weekend. It’s not something I was expecting, it wasn’t even something I was looking for. In my opinion, a roll is a roll, you’ve had one you’ve had them all. That all changed last Sunday.

October 27, 11:30am. My first meal of the day. I made my way to Chatelherault farmers market after failing to make it every weekend for the last two months.

A busy day at Chatelherault market on October 27 | Contributed

I’ve been to my share of markets, car boot sales, the like, but given I don’t drive a car, farmers markets are usually out of my usual routine. You’re more likely to find me in a charity shop or The Barras, but after spending some time in Mallorca doddering around market stalls in the hot sun - and seeing a transit van that had been converted into a mobile rotisserie, serving whole hot chickens - I thought I would check out the scene in Scotland.

I live in Motherwell, so the trip to Chatelherault took less than 20 minutes. I managed to convince a partner to drive me down and make a day of it, but I was surprised by how accessible it was. It’s a short 5 minute walk from Chatelherault train station to the farmers market. I could have been here regularly. Some times you imagine these things are more of a challenge than they are when adding new things to your weekend routine.

I knew I wanted to eat, though what I would try was still up in the air. the variety really took me a back. Pies, fish, chicken tikka, fruit and veg stalls, hot dogs, burgers, biscuits, cakes, and pulled pork torn from a whole roast hog.

Pulled pork from The Whole Hog at Chatelherault market | Contributed

It was all a bit overwhelming. Particularly from the seared hog head that seemed to keep making direct eye contact with me every time I passed, but not just that, the place was buzzing. There must have been hundreds of folks from all over the place browsing dozens of stalls who had all journeyed down to South Lanarkshire for the market.

We opted to go for a roll and sausage - boring of me given the options, but reliable, and I was drawn in by the charcoal grill.

It smelled amazing, and it was clear the meat was fresh and well put together. It was a stall run by Linburn Aberdeen Angus. A family-run business out of Erskine, which grilled burgers, onion, and Lorne sausage under a red tartan canopy.

I bought a roll and square sausage for £3.50 - initially begrudgingly, but after the fact I would have paid at least a fiver for this roll. It came with the option of caramelised onions, which I took and accompanied with a squirt of red sauce, though other condiments were available.

Eating it silently over the course of 5 minutes sitting on a flat wooden bench while looking over at some sheep grazing with the bustle of the markets behind me was truly a lovely experience.

I knew then and there that was the best roll and sausage I’d ever eaten. I couldn’t even tell you what the second best was, but this one was certainly the best. A single piece of flat square sausage with caramelised onions and red sauce in a soft floury roll.

The Charcoal Grill at Linburn Aberdeen Angus at Chatelherault Farmers Marker | Supplied

It was exquisite. Everything you could want from a roll. Perfect texture on the crisp square sausage with just the right amount of crunch cooked on a charcoal grill, juxtaposed with the soft as pillows bread roll and complimented perfectly the tangy Scottish red sauce. It really set me up for the day, and possibly changed my view on the culinary world forever, or at least for this week.