Byres Road is one of Glasgow’s best known streets and has a great selection of bars and restaurants.

International travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named Glasgow’s West End as one of the coolest neighbourhoods to live in the world with Byres Road being at the heart of it. Speaking about the area, the travel guide said: “ Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End.

“With a healthy mix of students, families, and creatives, the community here is ever-evolving and ever-involved. It’s gorgeous to look at too – make sure to stop and take in the view of the gothic University of Glasgow , which towers above Kelvingrove Park.”

Here are six of the best food and drink spots you need to check out on Byres Road right now.

1 . Curler's Rest Curler's Rest is the oldest drinking establishment on Byres Road and a brilliant place to head to for a pint or bite to eat. 256-260 Byres Rd, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SH. | Supplied

2 . Little Italy You can pop into Little Italy at any time of the day to enjoy a coffee or bite to eat. One of the best things to order is their packed calzones or terrific bowls of pasta. 205 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8TN. | Little Italy

3 . Old Salty's Enjoy a great fish supper at Old Salty's or their terrific homemade pies with the macaroni pie being a standout. Don't just take our word for it, Hollywood actor Gerard Butler was even spotted here having dinner. 337 Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8UQ. | Old Salty's

4 . Little Curry House One of our favourite spots to head to for an Indian curry on Byres Road is the Little Curry House who offer Indian tapas style dishes. 41 Byres Rd, Glasgow G11 5RG. | Little Curry House