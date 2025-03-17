Hyndland Road in Glasgow’s West End is one of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow with it having a number of great places to eat and drink.

Although many people tend to head for Byres Road whenever they are having a day out in the West End, we thoroughly recommend going a wee bit further and taking a walk along Highburgh Road until you reach Hyndland Road.

Here are six of the best spots you have to visit on Hyndland Road that I discovered after taking a walk along the street.

1 . The Clarence The Clarence combines a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following. 168 Hyndland Rd, G12 9HZ. | The Clarence

2 . Caffe Parma Caffe Parma have become a Hyndland staple since opening in 2015, as they have brought their taste of Venetian tradition of cicchetti to the West End. 30A Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied

3 . The Rock If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Byres Road, take a walk along Highburgh Road until you find The Rock. A great neighbourhood spot for a pint of T. 205 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HE. | GlasgowWorld