I took a walk along Hyndland Road in Glasgow's West End - here are 6 of the best food and drink spots I found

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST

The best food and drink spots which you have to visit on Hyndland Road in Glasgow’s West End

Hyndland Road in Glasgow’s West End is one of the most expensive streets to live on in Glasgow with it having a number of great places to eat and drink.

Although many people tend to head for Byres Road whenever they are having a day out in the West End, we thoroughly recommend going a wee bit further and taking a walk along Highburgh Road until you reach Hyndland Road.

Enjoying this story? You’ll love our GlasgowWorld newsletter - sign up for free.

Here are six of the best spots you have to visit on Hyndland Road that I discovered after taking a walk along the street.

The Clarence combines a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following. 168 Hyndland Rd, G12 9HZ.

1. The Clarence

The Clarence combines a traditional local pub with the atmosphere of a neighbourhood dining room. The menu champions fresh seasonal ingredients - dry-aged steaks cooked over an open flame, monkfish tail, pork chop, chicken Kyiv and Sunday roast featuring chateaubriand. They opened last month and are fast gaining a following. 168 Hyndland Rd, G12 9HZ. | The Clarence

Caffe Parma have become a Hyndland staple since opening in 2015, as they have brought their taste of Venetian tradition of cicchetti to the West End. 30A Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UP.

2. Caffe Parma

Caffe Parma have become a Hyndland staple since opening in 2015, as they have brought their taste of Venetian tradition of cicchetti to the West End. 30A Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UP. | Supplied

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Byres Road, take a walk along Highburgh Road until you find The Rock. A great neighbourhood spot for a pint of T. 205 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HE.

3. The Rock

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Byres Road, take a walk along Highburgh Road until you find The Rock. A great neighbourhood spot for a pint of T. 205 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HE. | GlasgowWorld

There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads. It's also a neighbourhood favourite for a late night drink. 159 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA.

4. Epicures

There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads. It's also a neighbourhood favourite for a late night drink. 159 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndFoodPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice