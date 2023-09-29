In Pictures: 15 Glasgow breweries recommended by the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024

These are 15 of the best breweries in Glasgow as selected by CAMRA

The Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and it continues to represent the best of the best in the brewing and hospitality industry.

If you are looking to try something a bit different, this guide gives you some of the best local Glasgow breweries to check out with many of these beers being sold in bars or shops.

Whether you are looking for some crisp pints or great cans to have in the house, check out these 15 Glasgow breweries.

1 . Boden “Launched in 2019, Boden Brewing is a one-man operation based in the east end of Glasgow. Six core beers are available in bottle and keg.”

2 . Bungo “A homebrew collective of four members, Ewen, Fin, Michael and Will, turned commercial in 2021. Small-batch production available, mostly in cans, with a range from milk stouts through to lager.”

3 . Dead End Brew Machine “Dead End Brew Machine produce small batch, artisinal beers specialising in brettanomyces and saccharomycetes blends, augmented with fruit and spices.”

4 . Dookit “Established in 2020, Dookit originally brewed at Ride brewing before moving to its own premises in 2022.”