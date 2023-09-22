In Pictures: 8 of the best spots for students for breakfast in Glasgow
Here’s some of the best value for money places for breakfast in Glasgow for students
Now that your university courses have begun, it won’t mean that the partying will stop as there are plenty of fantastic pubs and bars to check out in Glasgow to keep the night going.
It’s when you fast forward to the next morning and you are looking for something to properly sort out your hangover, with a full Scottish breakfast being the perfect antidote to a sore head if you are a bit tender.
You may already be familiar with a full Scottish breakfast or this might be your first time trying it, with some of the standouts in it being a square sausage which is a real speciality in Scotland that is also accompanied with haggis that spices your breakfast up and fried potato scone.
There are plenty of great places to sample this delicious dish but we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to try out that aren’t too far away from any of Glasgow’s three main universities.