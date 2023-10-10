In Pictures: Glasgow bars and restaurants for sale in October 2023
Several bars and restaurants are available to purchase in Glasgow
Glasgow is a bustling city that has plenty going on with the food and drink scene in the city continually evolving.
Businesses are facing several challenges in the current climate with some unfortunately having to close their doors. For anyone looking to open new premises in the city, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market in Glasgow.
From well-known Glasgow institutions to established businesses, these are eight restaurants and bars available to purchase in Glasgow right now.