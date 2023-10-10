Register
In Pictures: Glasgow bars and restaurants for sale in October 2023

Several bars and restaurants are available to purchase in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Oct 2023, 23:29 BST

Glasgow is a bustling city that has plenty going on with the food and drink scene in the city continually evolving.

Businesses are facing several challenges in the current climate with some unfortunately having to close their doors. For anyone looking to open new premises in the city, we’ve put together a round-up of some of the bars and restaurants that have recently hit the market in Glasgow.

From well-known Glasgow institutions to established businesses, these are eight restaurants and bars available to purchase in Glasgow right now.

The traditional old school pub in the Merchant City has been on the market since early August with it being on the market for a leasehold of £27,000.

1. The Strathduie Bar

The Amber Regent is one of Glasgow’s favourite restaurants that has welcomed several celebrities over the years. It is on the market for a fixed price of £1.2 million.

2. Amber Regent

The Botany is a well established bar and restaurant on Maryhill Road that is on the market for £75,000 with a reported turnover of £389,161.

3. The Botany

Mackinnons is a popular bar on the Gallowgate that benefits from an early morning licence that has an asking price of £80,000.

4. Mackinnons

