Innis & Gunn beer taxi hits Glasgow streets - how to win a prize

Innis & Gunn is giving its lager fans the ultimate start to the first long weekend of the year, as its taxi hits Glasgow streets to give away a stack of prizes.

The Innis & Gunn taxi will be packed with goodies and on the road making deliveries across Glasgow on Thursday.

To be in with a chance of winning, lager lovers need only visit the Innis & Gunn Facebook or Twitter page - @innisandgunn - and comment which city they are in on the taxi post, by 6pm on Wednesday.

Innis & Gunn will contact lucky winners for their delivery addresses via DM and will make as many drops in each city as possible before the day – or the prizes – run out.

Winners will be selected totally at random and will win some Innis & Gunn lager beer. In addition, lucky winners will also be some of the first to get their hands on Innis & Gunn’s new lager beer pint glass, which was unveiled last week.

The special Innis & Gunn taxi.

The new glass was launched last week, and Innis & Gunn is giving away 5000 glasses with a special promotion on their 4x400ml lager packs, available in all major supermarkets from now.

To round off the prize package, winners will also receive tickets to the opening night of Innis & Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall, set to be the liveliest night out of the year with games, live music and a ‘Human Jukebox’. The first Ultimate Beer Hall events will take place at The Biscuit Factory from May 5-8 with future events planned, including Glasgow, in the coming months.

If you want to increase your chances of owning one of Innis & Gunn’s new Lager pint glasses, the special promotional 4x400ml packs are now on shelf in all major supermarkets with 5,000 glasses waiting to be won.