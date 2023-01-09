Julie’s Kopitiam in Shawlands to close down this month

The popular southside restaurant will close its doors at the end of January.

The popular southside restaurant, which recently featured in The Hairy Bikers Go Local show on BBC, will close at the end of January.

The cosy restaurant featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as in The Glasgowist’s Glasgow’s 100 Best Restaurants book.

Posting on her Instagram, owner Julie wrote: “The Kopitiam will soon be closing on Pollokshaws Road at the end of the month and we are moving out of our nest in Shawlands.

“I’ve opened another restaurant now called @gaga.glasgow and I can’t wait to cook for all of you in there!

“After 5 of the most wonderful years of the Kopitiam, it is time to close our doors and this chapter on the most magical time!

“From the first day, collecting keys from Laurie McMillan’s first home for @cafe_strange_brew to hiring our first chef, to serving our first customer, to becoming part of Shawlands’ extraordinary community, to having the most supportive neighbours, to being blessed with the best team I could have asked for. Aj, Marc, Joyline, Klaudia and Jordan the current team.

Spicy: The interior of Julie's Kopitiam in Shawlands

“I thank you especially. It has all been the greatest honour. And to anyone who came to work with me here, you made not just a nice place with great orange tables ( but something truly magical

“It has been the most wonderful thing to know the Kopitiam has brought so many of you joy, and that makes me endlessly happy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I opened the Kopitiam when I was 26 years old, I had a blast throwing myself in at the deep end. Over half a decade has passed and I am ready to explore my next steps in this exciting culinary world.

“So for many combining reasons it’s time to cool down the wok, and my only focus is on the positives of what the Kopitiam has brought to my life and many others. I’m closing our doors with a heavy heart.

“But I remain proud and excited for the future, please share with myself and the team, the positive reflections of the Kopitiam on 1109 Pollokshaws Road.

“But for now, Shawlands, it’s a fond farewell. Like a good telly programme, we’re ending on a high! Thank you endlessly to everyone. See you all before the end of the month. Lots of love, Julie and the Kopiteam x

“Ps. Any valid gift vouchers can be used at @gaga.glasgow or we can refund them if you cannot make it over that way.”